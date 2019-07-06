Intel (INTC) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Its Position by $312,750

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 427,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares to 409,746 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 115,414 shares. 1,460 were reported by Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. 6,218 are owned by Thomas White Intl Limited. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com reported 141,147 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 64,969 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 5.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Strum Towne Inc stated it has 38,224 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,228 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 175,379 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Novare Capital Limited Liability Com owns 98,933 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt owns 37,896 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.65 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 283,812 shares. S R Schill And Associates accumulated 1.14% or 13,558 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Retail Bank N A stated it has 169,713 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 128,263 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boston Research And Mgmt has invested 2.62% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sfmg Limited Co reported 55,152 shares. Iron Finance Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mengis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 24,411 shares. Oakwood Cap Ltd Ca has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 662,259 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 197,144 shares. Moreover, Leisure Capital has 0.83% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 24,678 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 68,200 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.

