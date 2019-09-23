Intel (INTC) Holder Leisure Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Capital Guardian Trust Company Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 1650.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 264,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 280,110 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.92 million, up from 16,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.44 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,804 shares to 34,846 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,408 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.