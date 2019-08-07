Intel (INTC) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Position; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position by $343,147 as Stock Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 26.12M shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 556,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, up from 549,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 712,958 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) by 27,552 shares to 69,249 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 180,321 shares to 461,070 shares, valued at $77.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 30,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,784 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc.