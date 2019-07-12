Intel (INTC) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $307,347 as Stock Price Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake by $4.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 177,286 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 9.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 0.38% or 1.13 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 338,537 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp has 373,800 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 225,656 shares. 341,469 were accumulated by Martingale Asset L P. Moreover, L S has 0.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,626 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 0.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 35,180 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 1.39 million shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department owns 101,252 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru reported 105,468 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schulhoff And Co Incorporated has invested 1.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS).