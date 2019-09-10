Intel (INTC) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.62 Million; Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $3.66 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 159,819 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 119,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.15. About 3.82M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 16.67 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,490 shares to 24,560 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,948 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 24,580 shares. Whittier Tru reported 15,808 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 11,155 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 598,824 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wills Fincl Gp Inc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,442 shares. Btim reported 452,152 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.44% or 85,051 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 200 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 103,634 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.39% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.34M shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,906 shares.

