Intel (INTC) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Shah Capital Management Cut Avon Products (AVP) Position by $4.23 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 12.08 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.50M for 33.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

