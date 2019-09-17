Intel (INTC) Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding; Scott & Selber Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $1.23 Million

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 2.64 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 52,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 18,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $892,000, down from 70,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 13.35 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 250,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $28.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

