Intel (INTC) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding; Old Point Finl (OPOF) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $400,386

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 19,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 343,066 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 249 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 32,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 407,985 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 440,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,025 shares to 44,975 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 1,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 35,297 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 343,066 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 11,600 shares. Old Point & Fincl Services N A reported 232,066 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 20,521 shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,573 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 284,979 shares. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Penn Cap Management holds 33,039 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stieven Cap Advsrs LP has invested 0.69% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 34,335 shares.

More notable recent Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ethiopia to install 4G network ahead of telecoms liberalisation – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is WestRock (WRK) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Down 18.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,500 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 64,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.