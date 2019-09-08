Intel (INTC) Holder Homrich & Berg Lifted Its Holding; Paradice Investment Management Holds Stake in Enpro Inds (NPO)

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 688,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.41M, up from 669,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 137,389 shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 67,567 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro Acquires The Aseptic Group For Biopharma Industry Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro CEO sees 18% drop in compensation in 2018 – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. Gulfo Adele M. had bought 75 shares worth $4,981.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 7,399 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 9,593 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 6,641 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer Century Companies stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moody Bancorp Division holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 60,575 shares in its portfolio. 15,486 are owned by Amer Interest Gp Incorporated. 20 are owned by Regions Financial Corp. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 63,361 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gru owns 2.13M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd has 0.07% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 260,633 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,133 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.1% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 56,048 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 0.6% or 48,543 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1.86 million shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co invested in 30,164 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barbara Oil holds 2.71% or 85,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). St Germain D J Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 79,690 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Company owns 77,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust reported 95,493 shares. 8,300 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 3.68M shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leisure Cap owns 18,418 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has invested 2.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). M&R Capital Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 56,724 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.