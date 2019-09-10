Intel (INTC) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Boston Research & Management Raised Its Stake in General Mills Com (GIS) by $677,280 as Share Price Rose

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 22,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 108,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 130,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 20.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81M shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam accumulated 818,299 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lincoln Corp holds 0.02% or 8,670 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 312,505 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,200 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 161,292 shares. Fort Washington Oh has 64,434 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 31,500 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 800,572 shares. Boston Research & Inc holds 89,160 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability invested in 24,561 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). St Germain D J has 1.79% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 316,931 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,278 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

