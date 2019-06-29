Intel (INTC) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.31 Million; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $310,716

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 709,301 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65M shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares to 3,207 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,564 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zeke Capital Advsr Lc invested in 72,569 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Ltd Co invested in 5,829 shares. Orleans Cap La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 43,065 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 54,500 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 0.39% or 32,883 shares. Bennicas Assoc Inc holds 9,430 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 491,916 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,645 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Forbes J M And Co Llp holds 0.29% or 25,214 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 0.81% or 53,832 shares. Edgestream Partners LP owns 117,291 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,352 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,160 shares.

