Intel (INTC) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Stake; Tig Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 715,903 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 79.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 91,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 207,699 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, up from 116,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 5.22M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 593,664 shares to 139,860 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 116,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 63,507 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 322,423 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 1.21M shares. Lvw Advsr holds 0.87% or 65,538 shares. Terril Brothers reported 0.34% stake. Acropolis Inv Management Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 59,261 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.53% or 33,448 shares. Blue Fincl holds 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 13,528 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.92% or 77,840 shares in its portfolio. Fosun International holds 7,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Selway Asset owns 1.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 53,405 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 558,207 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd stated it has 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). J Goldman And Lp stated it has 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested in 0.61% or 405,900 shares.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

