Intel (INTC) Holder Family Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 5,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 12,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 26,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 395,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 11,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37B for 9.56 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.