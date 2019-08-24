Intel (INTC) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $477,053 as Stock Value Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Its Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,765 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 517,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 506,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Management LP has invested 1.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 16,018 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Co. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 1.23 million shares. Parsons Capital Ri stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,026 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1.99M shares. Community Trust And Invest invested in 2.13% or 346,322 shares. Parthenon Limited Co has 2.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 199,177 shares. Finemark Bancshares holds 152,372 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Capital World owns 5.57M shares. 18,700 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Telos Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,686 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 1.49% or 17.46 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,257 shares to 94,509 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,980 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel reported 1.5% stake. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 7,919 shares stake. Natixis has invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fosun Intl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd stated it has 77,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management Llc (Wy) owns 131 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 3,371 shares. Amarillo Bank owns 0.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,225 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 75,270 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust has invested 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Co has 0.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,132 shares. Novare Cap Limited Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 254,685 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.07% or 93,920 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp stated it has 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.