Intel (INTC) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $863,296 as Stock Value Declined; Delphi Management Has Lifted Stake in Sanmina Sci (SANM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60M, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 10.88M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (SANM) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 44,992 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 34,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Sci Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 146,500 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Management Llc (Wy) reported 262 shares stake. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Advisors Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 499,091 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc reported 30,854 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 5.30M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Orleans Mngmt La, Louisiana-based fund reported 6,830 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 10,705 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 423,455 shares. 26,373 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Co holds 27,203 shares. Cetera Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 85,912 shares. Fenimore Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kings Point Capital holds 166,964 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.78% or 73.35 million shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 983,655 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,827 shares to 210,231 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,713 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

