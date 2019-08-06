Intel (INTC) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Position by $2.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sei Investments Company Lowered Holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by $309,114

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 7,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 44,133 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 52,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 443,596 shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 22.02M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 48,744 shares. 42,288 are held by Fred Alger Management. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 35,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,007 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 2.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Willis Investment Counsel invested in 160,000 shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 16,827 shares stake. Tradition Cap Ltd Llc owns 117,575 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Harvey Inv Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 22,978 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 1.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ims Cap Mngmt invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paragon Cap Mgmt has 9,784 shares. One Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Indiana Tru And Inv Mngmt accumulated 19,432 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 262,905 shares stake.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 59,360 shares to 220,119 shares, valued at $78.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.