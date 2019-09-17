Intel (INTC) Holder Destination Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position; B. Riley Wealth Management (HON) Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 265.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 55,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 75,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 20,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 8.23 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (HON) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 8,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 26,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $165.63. About 792,327 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 9,451 shares to 221,094 shares, valued at $47.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,749 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 262,830 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or has invested 2.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 4,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,930 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 9.69M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Security Natl Tru has invested 1.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Essex Fincl Services reported 162,859 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 540,697 shares. Howard accumulated 344,206 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.91% or 2.11M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.26% or 13.37M shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 39.13 million shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 148,644 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.60 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.