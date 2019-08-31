Intel (INTC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Holding by $331,091 as Share Value Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Cut Holding in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) as Valuation Declined

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 53,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 430,115 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, down from 483,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 139,292 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 377,235 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 383,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 21,490 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $49.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 11,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% or 493,414 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nbt Savings Bank N A New York invested in 1.66% or 169,713 shares. 81,340 were accumulated by Leavell Mgmt. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 38,645 shares or 2.84% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Triangle Wealth Mgmt has 31,173 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. 77,275 were accumulated by Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. 185,417 are held by Columbia Asset Management. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca has 0.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spinnaker Trust invested in 95,493 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 102,934 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Stone Run Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,160 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 32,294 shares to 84,143 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Piedmont Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 16,547 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 5,225 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 65,700 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Walthausen & Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 2.26 million were reported by Primecap Management Com Ca. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,923 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 20,944 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 184,518 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 53,420 shares.