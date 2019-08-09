Intel (INTC) Holder Capital International LTD Upped Position by $1.18 Million; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Boosted Holding

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 154,863 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 132,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 730,748 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 327,349 shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 628,098 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Rbf Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Teton holds 0.01% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 20,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 2.22 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 69,478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Management owns 0.13% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 114 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns reported 144,220 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 0.46% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 617,000 shares. 511,251 were reported by Prudential Financial Incorporated.

