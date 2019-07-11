Intel (INTC) Holder Cambridge Advisors Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; As Worthington Inds (WOR) Share Value Declined, Burney Co Lowered by $753,098 Its Stake

Burney Co decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 20,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 54,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Worthington Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 243,850 shares traded or 21.03% up from the average. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 16.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 16.17 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 4.88% less from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co holds 20,878 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 62,497 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb invested in 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 14,865 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Research And owns 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 1,042 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 0% or 22,080 shares. 5,334 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Co. Central Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,484 shares. Park Oh owns 15,537 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,668 shares to 57,834 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corp In holds 18,118 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt reported 0.63% stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 293,857 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 63,816 shares. Bollard Grp Lc stated it has 33,312 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 76,683 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 7,275 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 50,443 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 39,095 shares. Australia-based Platinum Invest Mngmt has invested 5.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sonata Capital Group invested in 0.43% or 10,848 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trustco Retail Bank N Y, a New York-based fund reported 75,713 shares. 342,185 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors.

