Intel (INTC) Holder Cambridge Advisors Lowered Holding by $320,279 as Stock Price Declined; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Price Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc analyzed 6,043 shares as the company's stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 12.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc analyzed 43,355 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 30.29M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 11.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

