Intel (INTC) Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Position by $320,279; Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Valuation Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31M shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 213,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,273 shares to 362,739 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 554,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.