Intel (INTC) Holder Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 21.32M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 2.74M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video)

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 67,838 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 335,592 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Liability invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grimes reported 3,905 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 17,067 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regions Corporation reported 16,800 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.4% or 6,940 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,210 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Lc holds 2.98M shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 118,105 are held by Gotham Asset Management.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,185 shares to 100,234 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,309 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 2.55M shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 178,766 shares. Mcrae Capital holds 0.78% or 34,818 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 60,330 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc holds 5,677 shares. Panagora Asset holds 2.63 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Insight 2811 holds 9,052 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 418,478 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1.47M shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 3,622 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.46% or 113,310 shares in its portfolio. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 97,670 shares stake.