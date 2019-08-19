Intel (INTC) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Lowered Its Position; Deluxe (DLX) Shares Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Position

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 41,842 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 303,702 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, down from 311,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 7.19M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap holds 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 43,504 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 199,830 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company holds 45,444 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 2.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.13M shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 3.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 0.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 38,392 shares. Estabrook Mngmt has 403,923 shares. Cypress Capital holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 44,346 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 1.36M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Jlb Assocs holds 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 37,887 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs invested in 5,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 22,970 are held by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 645,250 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,258 shares to 203,993 shares, valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,700 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.96 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 8,060 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated has 2,868 shares. Axa invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 374,507 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 7,549 shares. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 48,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 14,146 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 352,800 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 932 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap owns 53,307 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 31,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 15,562 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0.08% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 1.13 million shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 27,657 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).