Intel (INTC) Holder Bank Of Stockton Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Meritage Group LP Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $886,440

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43M, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assoc reported 0.22% stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 1,321 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tb Alternative Assets has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Management Corporation reported 1,413 shares. Chem Bankshares stated it has 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 45,916 shares. 200 were reported by Barbara Oil. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt reported 605 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foundry Partners Ltd holds 0.03% or 456 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,491 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability holds 1,187 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv accumulated 18,098 shares. Spc Fincl has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $189.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

