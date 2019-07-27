Intel (INTC) Holder Baldwin Brothers Raised Stake; Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Home Depot Com Us$0.05 (HD) Stake by $14.78 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 121.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 4,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (HD) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 77,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.33M, up from 372,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 1.07 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Co Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevenbergen Investments Llc holds 8,275 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc owns 44,302 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 66,773 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 2.06M are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Cleararc Cap stated it has 27,416 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Tirschwell And Loewy invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). St Johns Mngmt Llc holds 0.29% or 1,965 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability Com has 125,055 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited accumulated 11,973 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa owns 2,982 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Rnc Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 6,566 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt owns 22,298 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,007 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sun Life Inc reported 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Da Davidson & Company stated it has 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Middleton Ma accumulated 34,053 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 100 shares. Mathes Communication Incorporated owns 24,027 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 7.41 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Twin Management Inc has invested 1.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 3,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc World holds 1.75M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Staley Advisers owns 2.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 523,031 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cantillon Llc invested 2.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,933 shares to 159,649 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,612 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

