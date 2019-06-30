Intel (INTC) Analysts See $0.88 EPS; RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $0.88 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. INTC’s profit would be $3.94B giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Intel Corporation’s analysts see -1.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC

Among 2 analysts covering RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RedHill Biopharma had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. WBB Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. See RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) latest ratings:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company has market cap of $183.58 million. The firm promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA , an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 21,736 shares traded. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has risen 11.92% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RDHL News: 27/03/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA -RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE lll GUARD STUDY WITH BEKINDA 24 MG SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA TO REPORT TALICIA PHASE III TOP-LINE DATA 4Q; 04/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD – STUDY IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE PACKAGE REQUIRED FOR FILING A U.S. NDA FOR TALICIA IN EARLY 2019; 27/03/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations on BEKINDA® 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis at the SAEM 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma to Present Positive Phase II Results of BEKINDA® for IBS-D at Digestive Disease Week 2018; 08/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA – DOES NOT HAVE PLANS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL AHEAD OF MAP US PHASE lll STUDY TOP-LINE RESULTS WITH RHB-104 FOR CROHN’S DISEASE; 14/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA SEES RHB-104 TOP-LINE RESULTS IN ABOUT 3 MOS; 27/03/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD RDHL.TA -BEKINDA 24 MG WAS ALSO FOUND TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN TREATMENT OF ACUTE GASTROENTERITIS AND GASTRITIS; 07/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Assessed for Primary Endpoint in RHB-104 Phase lll Study for Crohn’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – RedHill: Top-line Results From Phase III Study With RHB-104 for Crohn’s Disease Expected in Mid-2018

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. Shenoy Navin had sold 1,518 shares worth $69,995 on Friday, January 25.

Among 9 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel had 24 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $214.31 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

