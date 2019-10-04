Intel Corporation (INTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

We will be comparing the differences between Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel Corporation 49 1.56 4.43B 4.36 11.59 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.71 1.55B 0.38 11.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intel Corporation and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Intel Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Intel Corporation is presently more expensive than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intel Corporation and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel Corporation 8,971,243,418.39% 28.4% 16.1% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 34,420,732,384.36% 12.5% 4.7%

Liquidity

Intel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Intel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Intel Corporation and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel Corporation 2 2 5 2.56 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Intel Corporation has a 6.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intel Corporation and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 5.7%. Insiders held 0.05% of Intel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8%

For the past year Intel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

Intel Corporation beats on 12 of the 14 factors ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.