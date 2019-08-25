Intel Corp. (INTC) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $584,724

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.01 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation invested in 0.07% or 98,785 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 2,687 shares. Peoples Corporation reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kwmg Limited Co invested in 25,233 shares. Pitcairn invested in 16,913 shares. Matarin Management Ltd Company holds 40,986 shares. 4,143 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.43% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). American Gp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4.06M shares. Capstone Inv Ltd has 9,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 245,672 shares. Amg Funds Lc holds 0.97% or 11,794 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley has 0.94% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,822 shares to 132,582 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,660 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).