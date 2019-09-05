Intel Corp. (INTC) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Its Stake by $512,934 as Market Valuation Declined; Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 239,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 19.14 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.12. About 703,620 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 31.08 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.