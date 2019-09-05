Intel Corp. (INTC) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased by $781,425 Its Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.18M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 13,315 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9,362 shares to 23,347 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 79,886 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.02 million shares. Marco Invest Ltd Company accumulated 3,214 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 954,994 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1.17 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sei Invs accumulated 347,094 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank reported 7,152 shares stake. Scotia Cap holds 4,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Communication Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 42 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.