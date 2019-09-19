Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Raised by Price Michael F; As Gilead Sciences Co (GILD) Share Value Rose, Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Co (GILD) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 22,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,238 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, down from 76,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 4.35 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Price Michael F increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.63 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.05 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) by 54,927 shares to 836,400 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

