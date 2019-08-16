Intel Corp. (INTC) Holding Maintained by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 25,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 486,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.43M, up from 461,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,939 shares to 217,249 shares, valued at $42.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,869 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

