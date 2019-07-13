Intel Corp. (INTC) Holder Price Michael F Cut Stake as Shares Declined; As Fmc (FMC) Shares Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (FMC) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 87,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 893,040 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.01M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Grp Limited Liability invested in 90,658 shares or 1.79% of the stock. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0.9% or 122,614 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited Company reported 170,173 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.27% or 24,497 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability owns 59,611 shares. Herald Invest, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs Inc holds 0.18% or 16,399 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Etrade Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 100,329 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 0.54% or 27,843 shares. 245,309 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancshares. 3,837 are held by Bar Harbor Tru. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 25,214 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 46,462 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 11.23 million shares or 0.74% of the stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares to 711,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Will Lithium Hydroxide Really Overtake Lithium Carbonate? – Investing News Network” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Carves Out Livent In IPO – Forbes” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Overbrook Corp stated it has 303,383 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability owns 7,039 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,676 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.97% or 18,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 0% or 17 shares. Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 91,525 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.04% or 65,844 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 50,854 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,888 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 17,567 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 13,991 shares.