Intel Corp. (INTC) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $598,900 as Share Price Declined; Flow Traders Us Has Raised Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc analyzed 11,300 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 1.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $162.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divi (DFJ) by 20,896 shares to 7,211 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,435 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Ex (TIPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.88M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Trust Inv accumulated 28,900 shares. New York-based Loeb Partners Corporation has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 4.39 million shares. 21,386 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 11,664 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 12,675 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 126,497 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 357,065 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc stated it has 41,508 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.59% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Elm Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 16,875 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc owns 97,993 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio.