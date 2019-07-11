Intel Corp. (INTC) Holder Glynn Capital Management Cut Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding by $351,920

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 5.81 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49M, down from 369,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 5.81M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Women Health a Top Priority Now: 3 Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Is a Proven Winner â€” Donâ€™t Bet Against It for Too Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 318,641 are owned by Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Ltd Liability has 3.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 170,173 shares. Conning Inc holds 1.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 916,927 shares. Gw Henssler Limited holds 2.15% or 437,411 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru owns 3,837 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 117,587 are held by Strategic Fincl Inc. North Star Asset Management Inc accumulated 119,981 shares. Independent reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chase Inv Counsel invested in 6,343 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 16,109 shares. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii LP stated it has 33,010 shares. 27,000 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 11,268 shares. Garde holds 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 29,625 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Sees Solid Value in Battered Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Pushes Self-Drive Efforts: Must INTC, QCOM, DXC Worry? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush out bearish on Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock May Begin to Cool, but It Will Keep on Climbing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,729 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

