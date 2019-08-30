Intel Corp. (INTC) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Position by $371,000; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined While Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Stake

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 291,247 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – 47SL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 50AV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 2.39 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,471 shares stake. 497,616 are held by Berkshire Asset Lc Pa. S R Schill & holds 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 26,832 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 163,414 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1.83 million shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited reported 483,340 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company reported 582,939 shares. Alaska Permanent Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dakota Wealth Management owns 12,238 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs accumulated 2,830 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 101,252 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Research Llc invested in 0.01% or 285,593 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd holds 4.46% or 174,845 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 5,760 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr owns 19,108 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dumont And Blake Inv Lc has invested 0.45% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Marco Investment Management Ltd holds 65,600 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited owns 0.06% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 679,440 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 160,416 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% or 4,867 shares. Haverford Trust Communications holds 4,974 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.21% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.06% or 67,402 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested 1.41% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.23% or 17.05M shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares to 157,732 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $927.52M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.