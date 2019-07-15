Intel Com Usd0.001 (INTC) Holder Cognios Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Declined While Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lowered Its Stake

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 2.38M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC) by 432.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 39,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,527 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 9,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 9.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 4,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whitnell And Communications holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,400 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adirondack Tru holds 5,350 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Wafra invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Incorporated reported 15,000 shares stake. Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,170 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profit Inv Llc invested in 23,222 shares. Indiana-based Tru Invest Advisors has invested 1.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 167,729 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri has 70,400 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 48,338 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,200 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And holds 239,197 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,345 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.