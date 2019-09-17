Intel Com (INTC) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Cut Holding by $6.05 Million; Ariel Investments Has Lowered Telenav (TNAV) Stake by $8.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 128,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 7.87 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.60 million, down from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 7.69 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Telenav Inc. (TNAV) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 512,852 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Ser Llc holds 61,583 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.5% or 194,726 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 7,873 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Heartland Consultants reported 9,394 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Co holds 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 27,203 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management stated it has 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ckw Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,074 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 1.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,227 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co holds 37,626 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.75% or 6.05 million shares. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 5,125 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) And Artificial Intelligence Are Working To Change The Healthcare Game – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (NYSE:HAE) by 2,645 shares to 162,467 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc by 16,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telenav (TNAV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telenav halted for news, down 45% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.55% EPS growth.