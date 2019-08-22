Intel Com (INTC) Holding Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Its Armstrong World (AWI) Position by $14.79 Million as Stock Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Armstrong World (AWI) by 1312.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 187,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 201,494 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, up from 14,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Armstrong World for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 2,105 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 151,696 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 125,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 881,763 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares to 53,481 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,215 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 stated it has 290,342 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 9.17M shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 54,842 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Citigroup reported 0.13% stake. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust invested in 16,503 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc reported 396 shares. 1,801 are owned by Live Your Vision Ltd Company. Aull And Monroe Inv reported 94,152 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 5.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 0.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Iron Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Ltd Llc stated it has 21,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 117,361 shares to 7,661 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brand by 180,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,551 shares, and cut its stake in Triplepoint Vent (NYSE:TPVG).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 17,420 were accumulated by Company Retail Bank. Kbc Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 37,252 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,231 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 9,834 shares. 492,500 are held by Timucuan Asset Fl. Citigroup holds 54,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 14,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 92,413 shares. Assetmark holds 141 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 1,268 shares. 43,718 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Petrus Company Lta holds 2,592 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 6,665 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).