Intel Com (INTC) Holding Boosted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc; Dominion Resources (D) Stake Boosted by Kingfisher Capital Llc

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 2.55M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 2031.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 119,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,908 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 5,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 17.13M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 8.00M shares. Mathes Inc accumulated 24,027 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,755 shares. Strategic Services Inc, a New York-based fund reported 117,587 shares. California-based Private Asset has invested 3.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 62,094 are held by Cambridge Trust Communication. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has 1.68% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 36,650 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc. Punch And Associates Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,708 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,818 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 2,540 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 8,486 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. 128,565 are held by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com. Ashford Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 18,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,492 shares. 995,572 are held by London Of Virginia. Wendell David Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 323,066 shares stake. Alphaone Serv Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2,841 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc accumulated 0.13% or 2.01M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,227 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 1.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 74,177 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.01% or 19,380 shares. 1,816 are owned by First Finance Corporation In. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 28,229 shares. Lakeview Prns has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.