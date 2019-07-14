Intel Com (INTC) Holder Redmond Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.86 Million; As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined, Robotti Robert Lifted Position by $3.45 Million

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 2.17 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB)

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 35,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,365 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares to 196,619 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.