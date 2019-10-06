Intel Com (INTC) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $743,822 as Stock Declined; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 29,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 2,826 shares to 63,547 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 83,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

