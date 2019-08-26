Intel Com (INTC) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.17 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Lifted by $352,755 Its Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 267,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4.19M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.00 million, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il has 7.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 496,200 shares. Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Fire Gp invested in 15,000 shares. Atlanta Management L L C owns 1.37M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 196,645 shares. Hall Kathryn A owns 5,861 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 3.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bokf Na has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jnba Finance Advsrs reported 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co Inc accumulated 64,425 shares. New York-based Riverpark Cap Limited Liability has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Financial Bank And Trust has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd has 3.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1St Source Fincl Bank accumulated 147,246 shares.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 536,228 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $74.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New 6.875 Con Pfd A by 7,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).

