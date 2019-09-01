Intel Com (INTC) Holder Horizon Investments Cut Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined; Eagle Asset Management Upped Marinemax (HZO) Position

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 19,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 16,827 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 36,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 30,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.43M, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 132,620 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Pairs Trade: AMD Stock and INTC Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 26,779 shares to 159,339 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis holds 3.52% or 135,884 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 61,997 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 24,151 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jasper Ridge LP reported 41,143 shares. Kistler stated it has 20,939 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 7,132 shares. Covington Mgmt invested in 1.43% or 430,962 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has 0.28% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Iberiabank holds 0.91% or 145,990 shares. Mathes Comm holds 0.66% or 24,027 shares. 154,863 are held by Capital Limited Ca. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.85% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 65,000 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru accumulated 109,009 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 11,004 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12,970 shares to 329,751 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,975 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$16.49, Is It Time To Put MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MarineMax acquisres Fraser Yachts Group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Clearwater’s MarineMax acquires Texas boat dealership – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MarineMax Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarineMax Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc reported 100 shares stake. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Globeflex Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 61,821 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Invesco Ltd accumulated 204,003 shares. Principal holds 183,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.73 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advisors LP stated it has 0.12% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.53% or 26,298 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 112,344 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 34,134 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,534 shares. Petrus Trust Communications Lta has invested 0.05% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd holds 32,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 127,585 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp.