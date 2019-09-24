Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its W P Carey (WPC) Position; First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Sentiment Is 1.24

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 52 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 42 sold and decreased their positions in First Defiance Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.56 million shares, up from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc holds 99,899 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 108,669 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 461,216 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $582.06 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 69,547 shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) has declined 10.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $12.18M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 1.17% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. for 30,254 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 31,339 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 171,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 91,111 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -12.11% below currents $89.88 stock price. W.P. Carey had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

