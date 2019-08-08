Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $570,880; Cipher Capital LP Lowered Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Stake by $1.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 2.44M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC –

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 70.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 109,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 156,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 978,035 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amarillo Bankshares has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Scotia has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 37,619 are owned by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Truepoint owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,496 shares. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,365 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 783,634 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Puzo Michael J invested in 16,826 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% or 5,994 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 708 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Ca owns 56,320 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 95.19M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,067 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.32 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 129,255 shares to 157,267 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.