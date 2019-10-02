Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Healthequity (HQY) Position as Shares Rose; Leavell Investment Management Lowered Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) as Share Value Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 254,088 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.57. About 553,581 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95M for 18.90 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

