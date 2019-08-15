Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Holding in W P Carey (WPC) as Shares Rose; Light Street Capital Management Lowered World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake by $4.45 Million; Share Price Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 1.05 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 249,403 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank invested in 100 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.01% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 26 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has 6,900 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,744 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,032 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 125,722 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,254 shares. Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 149,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,994 shares. Sei reported 43,079 shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 471,393 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 482,550 shares. Lone Pine Capital Lc holds 0.08% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 157,091 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sirios Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.23% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 27,940 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 89,477 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 3,984 shares. Asset One Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Manhattan Com accumulated 23,101 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 37,700 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.1% or 120,299 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: ‘Significant Opportunities’ For WWE Beyond TV Deals – Benzinga” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m No Longer Bearish On World Wrestling Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.