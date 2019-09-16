Integrys Wealth Advisors Stake in W P Carey (WPC) Lowered by $710,370; At&T (T) Holder American Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $400,521 as Stock Value Rose

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 681,997 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 17.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.